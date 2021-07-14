LARAMIE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduling its annual State Transportation Improvement Program meetings this summer.
District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon counties, has meetings scheduled later this month.
STIP plans outline WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six years. A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated every year to make sure it addresses both current and future needs.
District 1’s STIP meeting schedule includes a Cheyenne visit at 8 a.m. July 20. WYDOT will present a plan to the Laramie County Board of Commissioners in their commission meeting room, located at 310 W. 19th St. in Cheyenne; then, at 1:30 p.m. that same day, a public meeting will be held at WYDOT Headquarters Auditorium, located at 5300 Bishop Blvd.