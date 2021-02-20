CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will host an informational virtual public meeting about a construction project on Wyoming Highway 223 (Terry Ranch Road) scheduled for summer 2023.
The meeting will give an overview of the project and its traffic impacts, including bridge work that will necessitate a temporary closure of the highway to through traffic.
After a short presentation, WYDOT engineers will be available for a question-and-answer session about the project.
Those interested in attending can tune in via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. March 4. The Zoom link is https://tinyurl.com/ydcqy5vs. Zoom meeting ID is 814 6569 2698 and the passcode is 962141.
A recording of the meeting will be made available for those who cannot attend. Email jordan.achs@wyo.gov with any questions or to get a calendar invite.