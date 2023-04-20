CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is removing eight of its Twitter accounts after the social media platform recently announced changes to its application programming interface platform.

The API platform allowed WYDOT to send automated tweets straight from the agency’s 511 tools, including travel alerts, crash alerts and road closure information. Twitter has recently announced changes to its API platform, including limiting the number of tweets per hour and implementing a fee system for those accounts.

