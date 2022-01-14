Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
WYDOT to residents: Avoid pushing snow onto state highways
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow on state roadways.
WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways.
State Statute 36-10-401 stipulates that anyone who obstructs a public road or highway, common street or alley, public bridge or navigable river in a way that makes it inconvenient or dangerous to pass is breaking the law. Each violation is punishable by a fine of up to $100 and a jail sentence of up to three months.
“It is important to remind the general public that piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of way not only reduces line of sight visibility, but also creates other hazards, such as drifting and potential road obstructions,” Laramie Area Maintenance Supervisor Eric Anderson said.
District 1 Maintenance Engineer Tim Morton added, “Large piles of snow adjacent to the roadway can melt and contribute to areas of unexpected slick spots, creating hazards on an otherwise dry roadway.”
While finding appropriate solutions to snow removal can be a challenge, be sure to remove snow responsibly, not to cause hazards to the traveling public.