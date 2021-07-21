CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver's licenses.
Scammers are sending text messages that seemingly give a final notice about a “license waiver validation” and include a link to a third-party website to “avert a suspension.” The scammer’s website has been designed to look like a WYDOT website. Sometimes reminder texts with deadlines are sent, as well.
WYDOT is not and will not send text messages of that nature, and does not seek personal information in this manner. If you receive a text message like this one, avoid opening the link and giving personal information.
If you have questions or concerns about your driver’s license, call your local Driver Services office directly for accurate information. WYDOT’s only Driver Services website is http://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices.