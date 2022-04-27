CHEYENNE – If you drive along southern Wyoming’s main east-west interstate highway in the winter, especially if you’re in a big rig, you may experience some relief in the way of more parking and other enhancements when you need to pull off the road. That in turn may lead to a safer drive for all users of the road as well as a slightly easier trip.
If all goes as expected – which is not guaranteed when it comes to construction projects in a time of supply-chain issues – vehicles could benefit starting this coming winter on I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie. That is due to what the Wyoming Department of Transportation calls its I-80 winter freight roadwork project.
This week, WYDOT announced that work on the project was resuming on Wednesday. If all goes as planned, the work could wrap up around Oct. 31, a WYDOT spokesperson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone Tuesday. She noted that weather, supply chain kinks and other issues could play a role in the timing, however.
As the agency noted in a Monday release, the project “is expected to be complete in October 2022.” The overall project first began in 2020, and the $20 million initiative is funded by a federal grant called Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, according to WYDOT.
Once all the work is complete, there will be more parking spaces for semi-trucks, WYDOT has said. And there will be additional lanes for vehicles that need some extra time and distance to gather momentum to climb up what WYDOT described as steep grades.
“Climbing lanes help with traffic flow, especially on (such) inclines,” Tim Morton, who was WYDOT District 1 construction engineer at the time of his October 2020 remarks, has said about the project. “They also help prevent secondary crashes when I-80 reopens after an extended road closure.”
Truckers
Truckers say they are eager for the upgrades that WYDOT is in the final stages of building.
Short of rerouting the road, a much more expensive idea that some have floated in recent years, the currently planned enhancements are a way to ease some of the winter traffic and weather issues.
When big-rig drivers have to pull off the road, often because of closures or other restrictions, having adequate parking is key.
"Truck parking is a huge issue, not just in Wyoming, but nationwide," said Wyoming Trucking Association Managing Director Sheila Foertsch. "WYDOT has been proactive" on this issue, she said by phone Wednesday. "They recognize that it is absolutely so essential that truck drivers have safe parking areas."
Adding climbing lanes, as the state is additionally doing, also aims to help with safety. A positive side-effect is that non-commercial drivers may benefit, too, by not being slowed down on their journeys by trucks that can't go up hills as quickly as passenger vehicles.
"It just adds a measure of safety to the traveling public, improves the flow of traffic, improves just the attitude or drivers" who may get upset when they are stuck behind a slow-moving truck, Foertsch said.
Individual trucking companies doing business in the state did not comment Wednesday.
Construction resumes
Construction crews have recently been gearing up to resume the road work project, WYDOT just announced.
The highway department said Simon Contractors has started work building almost 100 new semi-truck parking spaces in both the Fort Steele Rest Area (at mile marker 228) east of Rawlins and the Quealy Dome truck parking area (mile marker 290) west of Laramie. That would add a total of almost 200 new parking spaces.
In many things involving construction, there may be some short-term pain in exchange for longer-term gain.
A short-term hassles is that the “Fort Steele Rest Area, including parking areas, will remain closed during construction.” And watch for flaggers directing traffic, reminded WYDOT. It advised not parking on the “on- and off-ramps in the Fort Steele interchange.”
As always, the state agency also reminded, you should “watch for lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic changes” during the project. And, of course, you should “avoid distractions like cellphones when driving through work zones.”
The good news when it comes to motorists on the highway itself is that, in the words of the state agency, “traffic on I-80 will see minimal impacts as crews start structure work and begin building climbing lanes on I-80.” Still, WYDOT warned of the potential for “short lane closures in the eastbound lanes over Halleck Ridge (mile markers 250.5-252.5) west of Elk Mountain and westbound lanes between Cooper Cove and Quealy Dome (mile markers 279.5-281.5).”