CHEYENNE – President Joe Biden's administration's announcement to replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule with another Waters of the United States Rule, will create uncertainty and disruption in the management of natural resources, according to the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation.

“As farmers and ranchers, we share the goal of protecting the nation’s water,” Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation President Todd Fornstrom said in a news release. “Reverting to a rule that was unreasonable and unworkable is a threat to the nation’s water. The 2015 Rule made conservation more difficult and created huge liabilities for farmers and ranchers.”

