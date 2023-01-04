CHEYENNE – President Joe Biden's administration's announcement to replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule with another Waters of the United States Rule, will create uncertainty and disruption in the management of natural resources, according to the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation.
“As farmers and ranchers, we share the goal of protecting the nation’s water,” Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation President Todd Fornstrom said in a news release. “Reverting to a rule that was unreasonable and unworkable is a threat to the nation’s water. The 2015 Rule made conservation more difficult and created huge liabilities for farmers and ranchers.”
Fornstrom, a Laramie County farmer, emphasized Farm Bureau Federation members have a deep interest in water quality.
“We deeply value protecting water resources; our farms and ranches are water-dependent enterprises,” he said in the release. “Water quality is also a deep family value; my wife and I raised our family drinking from a well on our farm.”
Fornstrom said it is essential to preserve the Clean Water Act’s partnership among federal, state and local regulators.
“The CWA requires the federal government to work hand-in-hand with states, because the federal government cannot and should not regulate every single wet feature in every community,” he said. “Unfortunately, this new rule will revert to the old significant nexus test which creates regulatory uncertainty on private land miles from the nearest navigable water.”
Fornstrom said this new rule puts property rights at risk and does nothing to benefit water.
According to WyFB, the timing of this announcement is puzzling as the Supreme Court will be issuing a decision on the scope of the Clean Water Act. Fornstrom said a ruling in the Sackett case could send WOTUS back to the drawing board, and it makes no sense for EPA to issue a rule that will only cause more disruption and uncertainty.
“Now with the back and forth over water regulations the management of natural resources is threatened,” he concluded.