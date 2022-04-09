...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
WyHy Federal Credit Union to host free document shredding event
CHEYENNE – WyHy Federal Credit Union will host a free Document Destruction Day event on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at 1715 Stillwater Ave.
To avoid identity theft, residents are advised to destroy all documents containing personal information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, PINs, passwords, home addresses or birth dates.
WyHy is partnering with Shred-it to securely shred documents on-site. Attendees can stay in their cars while Shred-it personnel safely dispose of their personal documents in the shred truck.
Participants may bring up to two bankers boxes of personal documents to be safely shredded at the branches.
Items that are eligible to be shredded include:
Account statements
Credit reports
Cancelled checks
Pay stubs
ATM receipts
Credit card and utility bills
Materials that will not be accepted include batteries, flammables, combustibles, electronic equipment (hard drives) and media materials (DVDs, CDs and tapes). Please do not include binder clips and metal items, thick folders or portfolios, sharp objects or cardboard tubes in with your documents to be shredded.
Residents do not need to be a member of WyHy to participate. For more information, call 800-442-2392 or visit WyHy.org.