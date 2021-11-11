...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65
mph possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 8 PM MST Saturday. Strong winds will be
possible again during a similar time frame on Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
WYO 130 through the Snowy Range closed for winter season
LARAMIE – Wyoming Highway 130 through the high country of the Snowy Range has officially closed for the season.
Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season.
Also known as the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, the 12-mile section of WYO 130 tops out at more than 10,800 feet in elevation and closes annually each fall when lack of travel and deep snow accumulations make plowing the highway impractical.
The closure spans mile markers 36-48, from the Green Rock trailhead in the east to just above Ryan Park in the west.
Last year, WYO 130 first closed Nov. 10 due to wintry conditions before officially closing for the season Nov. 14. In previous years, WYO 130 closed Oct. 29 in 2019, Nov. 3 in 2018, Nov. 20 in 2017, Nov. 28 in 2016 and Nov. 11 in 2015. WYO 130 is one of two high-elevation highways in District 1 that close for the winter annually.
Highway 130 will remain closed until WYDOT crews can work to clear the accumulated snow in the spring.