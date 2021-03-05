CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Attorney General, along with the Federal Trade Commission and 46 agencies from 38 states and the District of Columbia, has stopped a massive telefunding operation that bombarded 67 million consumers with 1.3 billion unsolicited and deceptive charitable fundraising calls.
Together, the organizations and individuals involved collected more than $110 million using their deceptive solicitations, making more than 3.7 million deceptive calls to Wyoming residents alone.
The plaintiffs allege that several corporate entities participated in this operation, including the following: Associated Community Services, Central Processing Services, Community Services Appeal, Directele Inc. and The Dale Corporation. These entities were directed by a network of different individuals, including Dick Cole, Bill Burland, Barbara Cole, Amy Burland, Nikole Gilstorf, Tony Lia, John Lucidi and Scott Stepek.
According to the plaintiffs, these defendants solicited donations for sham charity organizations via telephone and direct mail. They used robocalls and prerecorded messages to make unsolicited calls to more than 67 million phone numbers. In Wyoming alone, the defendants made over 3.7 million calls to about 152,000 unique phone numbers over a three-year span.
Virtually all of defendants’ phone calls and direct mail advertisements purported to solicit donations for sympathetic causes including: money for cancer patients, housing for homeless veterans, victims of house fires and children with autism. Unfortunately, the charities purporting to represent these causes spent little, if any, money on their advertised purposes, but lined their own pockets instead.
The FTC and the multistate coalition filed a complaint alleging that these practices violated federal and state law. To address these unlawful and deceptive practices, the group has entered into several settlement agreements. Under these settlements, all the corporations agree to permanently dissolve; all defendants agree to bans on fundraising and telemarketing and bans on charitable fundraising. Finally, they agreed to bans on illegal robo-calls, abusive calling practices, and misrepresentations regarding the solicitation and use of charitable donations, among other relief.