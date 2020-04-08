CHEYENNE – Airmen from Wyoming Air National Guard’s public affairs office earned a total of six awards of excellence in the 2019 National Guard Bureau Media Contest.
The yearly competition recognizes the best work of public affairs professionals who work as broadcasters, graphic designers, journalists and photographers from across the Air National Guard.
Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall, a new resident of Cheyenne, was named Military Videographer of the Year in the Air National Guard by the Nation Guard Bureau Public Affairs Office. A broadcast communications specialist with 153rd Airlift Wing, assigned to the Wyoming Military Department’s public affairs office, Marshall also won first place in the Multimedia Product, Video Series and Video Documentation categories during the annual Air National Guard media competition.
Marshall’s video stories feature a variety of subjects, from soldiers remembering fellow members on Memorial Day to moving a vintage aircraft across town.
Marshall transferred to the Wyoming Air National Guard in 2019. She has a degree in Broadcast Communications and worked in the civilian media industry for eight years while previously serving with the Vermont Air National Guard.
Staff Sgt. Jon Alderman, a photojournalist assigned to 153rd Airlift Wing’s public affairs office, earned two photography awards: first place for a feature photo showcasing the C-130 Hercules firing flares over Camp Guernsey; and first place for a portrait photo showing a Cyber Transport Systems airman working in the server room at the 153rd Airlift Wing in Cheyenne.
Alderman also is a new resident of Cheyenne. His photographs have been showcased by several military websites and publications, and have been used by the Department of Defense, Airmen Magazine and the Military Times, among other publications.
Alderman transferred to the Wyoming Air National Guard in 2019 from the Vermont Air National Guard. He has a degree in photography, and also has been working in the civilian industry as a freelance photographer since 2010.