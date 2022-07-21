CHEYENNE – Wyoming's Office of the Attorney General has sent a report to Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee that certifies the trigger abortion law.

This is according to a copy of the document that was provided Thursday by a stakeholder to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The AG's office confirmed the report is genuine.

