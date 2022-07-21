CHEYENNE – Wyoming's Office of the Attorney General has sent a report to Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee that certifies the trigger abortion law.
This is according to a copy of the document that was provided Thursday by a stakeholder to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The AG's office confirmed the report is genuine.
Attorney General Bridget Hill was tasked with reviewing House Enrolled Act 57, also known as the Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision bill, within 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
"After reviewing the final decision in Dobbs, I have determined that the enforcement of Wyo. State Ann. § 35-6-102(b) would be fully authorized under that decision," she wrote.
The overturning was made possible by an opinion issued in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, which held that the U.S. Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Although Roe v. Wade took away that authority, Hill's opinion stated it was now overruled and the authority should be returned to elected representatives.
Hill wrote that after reviewing the final decision in Dobbs, she determined that enforcement of Wyoming statutes related to prohibiting abortions would be fully authorized under that decision. She said her analysis only relates directly to House Enrolled Act 57, and any additional factors is outside the scope of this review.
"As is true for all statutes, if Wyo. State, Ann. § 35-6-102(b) takes effect and is challenged in the courts, the Office of the Wyoming Attorney General Stands ready to defend it," she wrote.
Gordon now has the opportunity to certify the ruling to the secretary of state, and the law would go into effect five days later.
