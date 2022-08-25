CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the Department of Corrections, was recently awarded a $3.9 million Pathway Home 3 Grant.
Providing justice-involved individuals and incarcerated adults with critical skill building and support services prior to – as well as after – release, the grant provides the opportunity for these individuals to successfully re-enter their communities and the labor force. This grant is job-driven, and builds connections with local employers who enable returning citizens to secure employment, while advancing equity for individuals facing significant barriers to labor market re-entry – including incarcerated women.
DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley explained in a news release that through this grant, DWS and DOC will teach returning citizens foundational skills, such as job readiness, employability, digital literacy and job search strategies.
“The grant also provides for additional occupational training, leading to industry-recognized credentials, to reduce the likelihood of recidivism,” Cooley said.
Both agencies will work in collaboration to serve 400 participants over the three-year course of the grant.
DOC Director Dan Shannon stated, "The Department of Corrections is very appreciative of the collaboration with the Department of Workforce Services. Our common goal of public safety is a key factor, and this partnership will provide those confined a validated opportunity for success when returning to our communities."