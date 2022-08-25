CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the Department of Corrections, was recently awarded a $3.9 million Pathway Home 3 Grant.

Providing justice-involved individuals and incarcerated adults with critical skill building and support services prior to – as well as after – release, the grant provides the opportunity for these individuals to successfully re-enter their communities and the labor force. This grant is job-driven, and builds connections with local employers who enable returning citizens to secure employment, while advancing equity for individuals facing significant barriers to labor market re-entry – including incarcerated women.

