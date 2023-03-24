USA Meat Label

In this photo made on June 16, 2022, rows of fresh cut beef is in the coolers of the retail section at the Wight’s Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa.

 Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO — Wyoming cattle producers are watching a new rule proposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month, saying the change could provide more transparency for consumers and additional confidence in U.S. meat.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus