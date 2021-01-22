CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health’s Aging Division is looking for feedback on the needs of older adults and their care partners in Wyoming.
Your participation will provide information that will be used to develop the Wyoming Four-Year State Plan on Aging for 2021-25.
This document is essential for federal funding of Wyoming support programs for older adults, and it provides a statewide strategy to help organizations understand the goals of older adults and the challenges they face, according to a news release.
Specifically, prior research has identified the preference of people to continue living in their homes and communities as they age, rather than transition to nursing homes or assisted living facilities. The department’s goal is to evaluate the state’s capacity to support these goals and uphold necessary facilities.
Participation can happen in one of two ways:
• Online survey. This survey is voluntary and will not negatively affect delivery of services for your communities. The division welcome everyone’s comments, and they are specifically interested in comments from older adults and those who care for and support them. Find it online at https://health.wyo.gov/aging/communityliving/agingstateplan/.
• Join a Community Listening Sessions by your nearest region. These will be held virtually on the Zoom platform and are free to attend. No signup to Zoom is necessary to participate. The links to each Zoom session can be found online, along with further details about State Plan on Aging.