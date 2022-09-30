CHEYENNE – Amid the westward U.S. expansion of invasive mussels and concerns the invasive species could enter Wyoming, the state is adding precautions.

Starting this coming Wednesday, and lasting through November, "all watercraft will be inspected at the boat ramp before launching" at the Glendo and Keyhole state parks, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced on Friday. The ramps can be used from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Inspection hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

