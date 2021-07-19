CHEYENNE – Wyoming gasoline prices have risen 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.40 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 26.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.26 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.05, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 98 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.