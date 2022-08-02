I-25 and I-80

A view looking northeast of the Interstate 25 and I-80 interchange on Wednesday in Cheyenne. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

 Michael S Smith

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming is receiving $9 million in fiscal year 2022 from the federal government, it was announced Friday. The state is eligible to get $48 million over five years.

This money is meant "to address climate change with a focus on resilience planning, resilience improvements to existing transportation assets and evacuation routes, and at-risk highway infrastructure." This is according to a Friday announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

