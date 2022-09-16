CHEYENNE – A quasi-military academy in Guernsey is closing and may not soon reopen, officials indicated Thursday. Officials with the Wyoming National Guard will look to move the facility elsewhere in the state, with the goal of possibly reopening in a few years.

According to a two-page news release emailed Wednesday evening by the Wyoming Military Department after the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s inquiries, the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy “will shut down for an indefinite amount of time based on the inability to recruit and retain staff.” The release said “shutdown procedures are underway” and indicated the organization has operated for almost 20 years.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

