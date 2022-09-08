CHEYENNE – On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, the Wyoming Military Department will host its annual Retiree Conference for Wyoming National Guard retirees, spouses and surviving spouses at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., Cheyenne.

Friday events begin at 3:30 p.m. with registration and a provider fair. A light dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a brief for attendees from senior leaders on current events within the Wyoming National Guard at 6 p.m.

