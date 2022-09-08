...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming along and east
of the Laramie range.
WHEN...Through 1PM Friday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Wyo. Military Department to host annual Retiree Conference next weekend
CHEYENNE – On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, the Wyoming Military Department will host its annual Retiree Conference for Wyoming National Guard retirees, spouses and surviving spouses at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., Cheyenne.
Friday events begin at 3:30 p.m. with registration and a provider fair. A light dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a brief for attendees from senior leaders on current events within the Wyoming National Guard at 6 p.m.
Saturday events include a light breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by updates from Wyoming AARP, Survivor Outreach Services, Tricare, the Wyoming Veterans Commission and the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Staff from the Cheyenne Old West Museum will be present for a history lesson. Attendees will also be offered assistance with estate planning, and have the opportunity to receive an updated ID card, if coordinated in advance. Events will conclude at 2 p.m. Saturday.