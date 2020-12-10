CHEYENNE – Nick Neylon, deputy director of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, has been elected as the Northwest Region representative to the National Association of State Park Directors, according to a news release.
Neylon has been employed by Wyoming State Parks for six years, and has more than 30 years of experience with parks, historic sites and museums around the country. Neylon’s involvement ensures Wyoming state park issues and concerns are at the forefront of discussions regarding industry policies.
NASPD is a national organization with a mission to “promote and advance the state park systems of America for their own significance, as well as for their important contributions to the nation’s environment, heritage, health and economy.” The organization is made up of state park directors from all 50 states.
There are more than 10,200 state parks covering more than 18.5 million acres. More than 740 million people visit America’s state parks on an annual basis.
NASPD board members representing six regions of the country govern America’s state park alliance. States represented in the Northwest region are Wyoming, Montana, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota and Alaska.