CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s Division of State Parks and Historic Sites is offering early bird discounts on annual day-use permits through Feb. 15.
Resident day-use passes are discounted to $42 (regularly $48), and non-resident permits are available for $89 (regularly $96).
There are also several changes to the reservation system and availability of reservable campsites for the 2021 season.
“Last year, for the busy summer season, we moved to almost every campsite requiring a reservation. Many residents appreciated this move; however, some residents spoke out and said they would still like to see more first-come, first-serve campsites. We listened,” said Deputy Director Nick Neylon. “This coming year, approximately 344 first-come, first-serve sites will be available statewide.”
2021 reservation season dates are as follows:
• Oct. 1 through April 30: All campsites are first-come, first-serve only (no reservations needed)
• May 1 through Sept. 30: Reservation season
Visitors can reserve sites and buy permits online at www.wyo-park.com, or permits can be purchased at any of WyoParks’ selling agent locations across the state.