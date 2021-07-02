CHEYENNE – According to the Wyoming state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, policy initiatives taken by state leaders were essential to economic recovery, a news release from NFIB says.
“The management expertise provided by Gov. Mark Gordon’s office and legislative leadership in protecting Wyoming’s unemployment trust fund cannot be overstated,” said Tony Gagliardi, NFIB Wyoming state director. “Raising unemployment insurance taxes on employers is a questionable idea in the best of times, but coming out of a pandemic, it would have been devastating for business solvency and hiring decisions. Unlike Wyoming’s neighbor to the south, legislative leaders and the governor concentrated not only on keeping Wyoming residents safe from COVID, but also on protecting economic stability of the state.”
Some highlights from NFIB’s latest jobs report include:
- 46% of small business owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down two points from May, but still above the 48-year historical average of 22%. Small business owners continue to struggle to find qualified workers for their open positions while raising compensation to a record high level.
- A net 39% (seasonally adjusted) of owners reported raising compensation (up five points), a record high. A net 26% plan to raise compensation in the next three months (up four points).
NFIB’s Jobs Report is a national snapshot not broken down by state. For more information, visit www.nfib.com/WY.