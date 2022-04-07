CHEYENNE – After serving constituents in House District 9 for three terms as a Republican, Rep. Landon Brown said he felt his allegiance to the party was brought into question.
Nonetheless, the Cheyenne lawmaker defended his political identity, values and his recent decision to run for a fourth term.
“It floors me that any party feels they can dictate whether or not you fit into their belief system,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I’m a Republican, and I will continue to be a Republican. The state party doesn’t have that control over me.”
Brown has received criticism by Republicans not only for his more moderate views expressed on the floor of the Wyoming Legislature, but his stance on Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. He continues to be a vocal supporter of her role in the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riots, which resulted in her censure by the Wyoming GOP and Republican National Committee. The U.S. congresswoman was also condemned for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Brown said he doesn’t fear censure by the state party because they are not the ones electing him, nor is he afraid of association with Cheney.
“I’ve been called Liz Cheney 2.0 now probably a dozen times in the past couple of weeks,” he said. “And, to me, that’s an honor. Somebody that stands up and defends the Constitution the way she does, and the way that she fights for the sanctity of law, that’s what I want.”
Where his true concern lies, and what caused hesitation in his decision to seek re-election, is a decline in civility among legislators. He said instability has risen throughout the past term, and it is far worse than it has ever been. From receiving threats on his phone of violence to witnessing “vitriol and hatred” during the 2022 budget session, he said it felt like a tipping point.
“Wyoming used to be the gold standard when it came to civility and rising above all that,” he said. “Now, if anything, I view that we’ve gotten worse than even what many new members of Congress are doing.”
Following his own reflection with family, friends and colleagues, he said he knew he was strong enough to push past the hostility. He wants to be a part of the solution that keeps the state moving forward, especially after he said he has observed growth and success in other areas throughout the past six years.
Brown considers reducing the state budget by nearly a billion dollars, passing kindergarten-third grade reading assessment and intervention legislation and approving pay raises for state employees accomplishments by the Wyoming Legislature.
If he were elected for a fourth term, he said his next priorities would build on the progress made, but ultimately his focus is diversifying the tax base. This is based around moving away from minerals as a main source of income, removing exemptions and lowering taxes overall. Brown said he believes this would level the playing field and stabilize tax revenues.
He also plans to continue representing his constituents’ needs, while balancing the priorities of the entire state. Although he is a legislator in the most populous county in Wyoming and in the state’s Capital City, he said he did not want to end up like the Front Range of Colorado, where he alleged Denver dictates the entire state’s policies.
“Our job in the Legislature is not to cast what’s good for me, or good for my constituents all the time,” he said. “It’s what’s good for Wyoming.”
In representing the residents of the state, Brown said he wants legislators to concentrate on the important issues. His critique coming out of the session was that there were too many arguments about non-related issues in Wyoming, such as abortion and gun rights. Instead, he said he wants the upcoming 67th Legislature to develop a sound economy and strong education system.
“I do believe in the Second Amendment. I do believe in the Constitution. I do believe in the sanctity of life. I just don’t believe that we need to have those discussions every single session to promote that Wyoming is the most pro-life state or the most pro-gun state,” he said. “People know that. That’s why Wyoming is as right as it is, and it will continue to stay red.”