Sec. of State Chuck Gray and Gov. Mark Gordon

Sec. of State Chuck Gray shakes hands with Gov. Mark Gordon during a prayer service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Jackson Hole Daily

JACKSON — A group of intervenors hoping to defend Wyoming’s new abortion ban has grown from three to four, with Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray joining two lawmakers and an anti-abortion advocacy group.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus