Leigh Anne Manlove

Screenshot from a YouTube video uploaded to Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove’s campaign website, July 21, 2021.

CHEYENNE – Attorneys had their final opportunity Wednesday afternoon to argue their respective cases in Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove's disciplinary proceeding, which could lead to the prosecutor being stripped of her law license.

Oral arguments took place Wednesday afternoon before the Wyoming Supreme Court, which then took the case under advisement. Justices will ultimately decide what punishment, if any, is appropriate.

