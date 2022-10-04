Unclaimed Property website

Screenshot from the Wyoming Unclaimed Property Division's website, taken Oct. 4, 2022.

CHEYENNE – The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office issued 2,389 checks totaling $2.564 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.

The fiscal first-quarter results included $1.07 million paid in the month of September, highlighted by a $125,000 check issued to a Teton County resident and a $102,000 check delivered to a governmental entity. The Unclaimed Property Division has now issued three six-figure checks this fiscal year, as a former Cheyenne resident received nearly $170,000 in July.

