CHEYENNE – For Wyomingites who want to give back to the community, Wednesday is a day to do it.
The third annual WyoGives aims to fundraise for more than 250 nonprofits in the state during the 24-hour online campaign.
“WyoGives is an opportunity for the state to come together as one community to support nonprofits and also raise awareness of their role in our community,” said Jody Shields, executive director of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.
WyoGives is a Wyoming Nonprofit Network initiative that raised $571,000 in its first year and $2.3 million in 2021, Shields said. The campaign allows Wyoming nonprofits to register for a spot on the WyoGives website, which makes giving and collecting donations easy.
Sarah Compton, the executive director of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council, said her statewide nonprofit organization participates in WyoGives because it accomplishes two goals.
“One, (you can) support nonprofits in your own community, and two, and probably most importantly, it is a way for Wyoming residents to learn about the importance and the impact that nonprofits have,” Compton said. “There is no way that anyone across the state on Wednesday is not going to see how important nonprofits are to their community.”
Donations made on Wednesday will also be matched by multiple businesses, philanthropic organizations and individuals up to certain amounts.
The Hughes Charitable Foundation will match funds until giving reaches $1 million. If donors want the organization they are supporting to get the extra funds, they should donate early in the day. The foundation will match up to $1,000 per donor.
The foundation will match $2 for every $1 donated to nonprofits located in Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Goshen, Fremont, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Platte, Washakie and Weston counties; up to $15,000 will be paid out to organizations there. The foundation will match $1 for every $1 donated to nonprofits in Campbell, Converse, Crook, Johnson, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Sheridan, Sublette and Sweetwater counties; up to $10,000 will be paid out to organizations in those places.
Different prizes are also available for organizations that reach different time or milestone markers. For example, the organization that receives a donation closest to 3:07 a.m. or 3:07 p.m. will receive $307. Prizes are made possible through registration fees and sponsorships, Shields said, and are meant to make the day fun and engaging.
The WyoGives website allows donors to search for organizations by name, city, county or cause. Donors can also fundraise on behalf of an organization by setting up a profile on the website before Wednesday and writing a bit about why they support that organization.
“It really gives you the chance to promote it to your friends and colleagues,” Shields said. “You're fundraising on behalf of the organization, and the great thing about our giving platform is that it's really set up nicely for that.”
The Wyoming Nonprofit Network chose to hold WyoGives in July because it’s a quieter fundraising time, Shields said. The WNN board of directors wanted to create a campaign that was statewide and wouldn’t be overshadowed by the holiday giving season in November and December. July is also the month Wyoming became a state, so it’s a good chance to celebrate Wyoming.
Shields said she loves to see “the spirit of Wyoming” on WyoGives day, and that it’s exciting to watch the ticker on the website change as donations come in.
"Somehow, we find a way to support all of these important nonprofits,” Compton said. “There's an insane amount of nonprofits in Cheyenne and in Laramie County, and on WyoGives day, people find a way to monetarily support multiple nonprofits, one after another, all day.”
To participate, visit wyogives.org and search for the organizations you want to support. Donors can give to multiple nonprofits at one time by filling up the online “gift basket.” Any matches that are available for the selected organizations will happen automatically.
Compton's group is a part of a collaborative of nonprofits in Laramie County that work together to spread the word about nonprofits in the area and to support each other’s causes. The collaborative of more than 80 nonprofits is holding a WyoGives celebration or “late evening push” on Wednesday, Compton said.
The celebration will be at Civic Commons Park in Cheyenne from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Compton said there will be food trucks, live music and the chance to learn about different nonprofits in the county.