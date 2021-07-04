CHEYENNE – At K9’s 4 Mobility, donations allow for the training and placement of service dogs, which vastly improve the lives of people with disabilities.
At the Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless, donations allow the Welcome Mat to provide shelter for residents facing homelessness during the day, as well as showers, laundry and snacks.
All across Laramie County, nonprofits consistently step up to meet needs locally, which was exemplified during the COVID-19 pandemic. And on July 14, residents will have the opportunity to give back to these organizations during the second annual WyoGives Day of Giving, a Wyoming Nonprofit Network initiative.
“If we didn’t have donations from the community, we would probably end up having to close our doors,” Coalition for the Homeless Director Darlyn Tucker said. “Then, there’d be nowhere for our homeless people to go during the day.”
And since a number of nonprofits have seen a decline in donations and had to cancel fundraisers during the pandemic, this event is especially important this year.
All day July 14, from midnight to midnight, residents can head to WyoGives.org and pick from nearly 200 nonprofits statewide to donate to. About a quarter of those nonprofits are located right here in Laramie County, and you can filter by location to support organizations doing work locally.
“The Day of Giving is really meant to bring the state together as one community, to raise awareness and funding for Wyoming nonprofits and highlight the spirit of giving back,” Wyoming Nonprofit Network Director Jody Shields said.
Some organizations are fundraising for specific causes listed on the site, and others let you know exactly what your donation will be used for. If you head to the Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless’s page, you’ll see that a $50 donation funds a hot shower for 20 individuals and that a $100 donation provides warm shelter for 100 individuals daily.
But the Welcome Mat offers so much more than that – they’ve seen firsthand what people need and have taken steps to provide those services. That includes providing about 150 bicycles and 200 sleeping bags to those who are homeless each year.
“We wouldn’t be able to continue doing what we do if we didn’t have the donations from our community,” Tucker said.
For K9’s 4 Mobility, the goal for this year is to raise enough money and dog food donations to feed their service dogs for the year. According to founder Michelle Woerner, a $50 bag of dog food will feed one dog for one month, and they’re aiming for about 45 bags of dog food donations, though Woerner said they’ll always take more. Donations can be made on the site, or the dog food can be purchased directly from the Cheyenne Dog Food Company, which will then deliver the food to K9s 4 Mobility.
Between the vet bills and other operational expenses, K9s 4 Mobility relies on donors to continue providing life-changing service animals to residents who need them.
“It’s all donations and people’s generosity that allows us to be able to put these dogs into service and make a difference to people’s lives,” Woerner said. “A lot of people are able to get out and participate in community events, keep a job and get around their workplace, and do things for themselves because the dog assists them.”
There are dozens of stories like those of the Welcome Mat and K9s 4 Mobility, which you can explore on the WyoGives.org website. You can search for types of organizations or nonprofits you already know and love, so you know you’re making a difference with something that matters to you. As Shields said, the Day of Giving is simply an opportunity to give back.
“These organizations are really an important fabric to the community,” Shields said. “I think a lot of people don’t realize how much nonprofits can contribute to their communities and the state – they support families and individuals, and they enrich our lives.”