CHEYENNE – WyoLotto officials announced this week the Board of Directors elected a new chairman and vice chair to lead the board during a special session meeting on June 21.
The board meets regularly each quarter, with special sessions as needed and a formal special session every June.
“We are happy to announce that the new chairman of the board will be Jim Willox from Douglas, who has been with the board since 2017,” Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO, said in a news release. “Jim has been a great addition to the board, bringing a local community perspective, skillful thought leadership, and his experience as a county commissioner, which adds to the sound wisdom and leadership experience we have throughout our entire Board."
Members of the Board of Directors are appointed by the governor of Wyoming for four-year terms.
In addition to a new chairman, the board elected Gina Monk of Gillette as vice chair. Monk has been with the board since 2016.
The other members of the Board of Directors include:
- Ed Liebzeit, Jackson, Secretary
- Dave Bonner, Powell, Treasurer
- Mary Throne, Cheyenne, Member
- Sandra Wallop, Sheridan, Member
- Todd Peterson, Torrington, Member
- David Snyder, Laramie, Member
For more information about WyoLotto, go to wyolotto.com or download the WyoLotto app.