CHEYENNE – WyoLotto has announced a record transfer to the state for fiscal year 2020.
WyoLotto was able to transfer $867,000 to the Wyoming state treasurer on July 8 – the highest amount in the last four quarters. Each quarter, the company, per its mission and statute, transfers net profits to Wyoming, which is then distributed directly to the cities, towns and counties to use as needed.
“This year was tough, between a pandemic and lower jackpots that didn’t reach record levels like the $1.5 billion jackpot in 2019,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO, in a news release. “Even with that, we still look for ways to maximize the transfer and give back as much as we can to Wyoming, so we really scrubbed budgets to do our part in these unpredictable times.”
WyoLotto started transferring profits directly to the state in April of 2016, and the running total is now $19,366,622.