CHEYENNE – The WyoLotto Board of Directors held a special session June 9 and voted in new officers to oversee the board’s responsibilities, according to a news release.
In addition to new board officers, the current chair, Sandra “Sandi” Chitwood, announced her departure from the board, and Gerry Marburger will take over as chairman.
“Sandi is an outstanding leader who brought incredible energy and experience to the board, the Lottery Corporation and in representing the people of Wyoming,” Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO said in the release. “We were very blessed when (former) Gov. Matt Mead appointed her, and we are truly grateful for her many years of dedicated service. She will be greatly missed.”
“At the same time, we are proud to announce our newly elected board chairman, Mr. Gerry Marburger,” Clontz added. “Gerry is an original ‘founding’ member of the Wyoming Lottery Board, with extensive experience in lottery operations, accounting and finance. We look forward to the wisdom, experience and insight he will provide as the newly elected chairman of the board.”
New officers for the board are:
• Chairman: Gerry Marburger of Riverton
• Vice Chair: Jim Willox of Douglas
• Secretary: Ed Liebzeit of Jackson
• Treasurer: Dave Bonner of Powell
Marburger, a Wyoming native and longtime resident of Riverton, is a retired CPA. He was originally appointed to the board in 2013 and helped launch the lottery.
“I really enjoy the opportunity to be a part of WyoLotto and the board. I am also honored to be selected as the chairman, and I plan to use my experience from the last seven years to maintain the integrity and positive image of the company,” Marburger said in the release.
The other current members of the board include Gina Monk (Gillette), Sandra Wallop (Sheridan), Mary Throne (Cheyenne) and Todd Peterson (Torrington).
