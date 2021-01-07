CHEYENNE – WyoLotto announced its third quarter revenue transfer to the state is $730,000.
Each quarter, per state statute, WyoLotto transfers at least 75% of its revenue directly back to the state. The Wyoming State Treasurer then distributes those dollars to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties based on sales of WyoLotto products.
“We strive to always give as much as possible and exceed the 75%, which we have done with every transfer,” WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz said in a news release. “Even with this last quarter of typically low sales during the holidays and low jackpots, we were able to exceed expectations.”
WyoLotto started transferring profits directly to the state in April of 2016, and this latest transfer brings the running total to more than $21.5 million.