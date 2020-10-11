CHEYENNE – WyoLotto recently announced its October revenue transfer to Wyoming is higher than expected, amounting to $1,445,900.
In a year with COVID-19 closures, events canceled and tourism down, WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz said the last few months have been about pivoting to provide entertainment while maximizing giving back to Wyoming.
“Because of a talented group of employees and an exceptional board, we listened to what our players wanted and launched some fun, new things recently,” Clontz said in a news release.
During August, WyoLotto offered players extra chances to win Powerball by offering a “buy-one-get-one” free promotion. “Players seemed to really love this promotion, and we even had someone win $50,000 on a free ticket,” Clontz added.
In addition to the promotion, WyoLotto launched a new app for players this September. Gerry Marburger, chairman of the WyoLotto Board of Directors, said, “This app was truly a culmination of everything our players have asked for – short of being able to sell tickets on the app – since that is not allowed in state statute. But, we are very proud of this app, and our players have given us wonderful feedback about it.”
Each quarter the company, per its mission and statute, transfers net profits to Wyoming, which is then distributed directly to the cities, towns and counties to use as needed. The company has also provided Wyoming with complete transparency through audits each year.
“We will always look for ways to maximize the transfer and give back as much as we can to Wyoming, so we really watch budgets and listen to our players,” said Clontz.
He added, “One way we can continue to give back at this level is by adding another game for our players! This one will be a daily draw game and lots of fun. We can’t wait to get this out to players next year!”
WyoLotto started transferring profits directly to the state in April of 2016, which brings the running total to $20,812,522.