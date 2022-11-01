CHEYENNE – WyoLotto officials announced Tuesday that the October revenue transfer to the state was more than $1.4 million.
Each quarter, the organization transfers a statutory amount of at least 75% of net revenue to the state, where it is then distributed to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This brings the running total to $28.29 million going to the state since WyoLotto games were launched in 2014.
CEO Jon Clontz said in a news release that this has been a critical year with launching a new game, KENO.
WyoLotto launched in August 2014 after the Legislature passed and then-Gov. Matt Mead signed into law the bill allowing the creation of a lottery. The bill also outlined that the creation could not be carried out with any state funding, so the WyoLotto board of directors and CEO Clontz secured a startup loan. That loan was paid off early in January 2016, allowing the first net revenue transfer mandated by statute to occur in April 2016.
WyoLotto officials said the impact it has on Wyoming doesn't stop at the revenue transfers. It provides a new revenue stream for local businesses through paying commissions for selling lottery tickets.
“It feels amazing to see how much money has gone to our winners and retailers," Clontz said. "Since we launched, we have paid over $14.6 million in retailer commissions and $113 million to Wyoming players."