CHEYENNE – WyoLotto officials announced Tuesday that the October revenue transfer to the state was more than $1.4 million.
Each quarter, the organization transfers a statutory amount of at least 75% of net revenue to the state, where it is then distributed to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This brings the running total to $28.29 million going to the state since WyoLotto games were launched in 2014.
WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz said in a news release that this has been a critical year with launching a new game, KENO, but the goal to maximize giving back to Wyoming never waivers.
WyoLotto launched in August of 2014 after the Wyoming Legislature passed and former Gov. Matt Mead signed into law the bill, allowing the creation of a lottery. The bill also outlined that the creation could not be carried out with any state funding, so the WyoLotto Board of Directors and CEO Clontz secured a startup loan. That loan was paid off early in January of 2016, allowing the first net revenue transfer mandated by statute to occur in April 2016 for more than $1 million.
WyoLotto officials said the impact it has on Wyoming doesn't stop at the revenue transfers. The company also provides a new revenue stream for local businesses through paying commissions for selling lottery tickets, and it changes lives for the players when they win.
“It feels amazing to see how much money has gone to our winners and retailers," Clontz said. "Since we launched, we have paid over $14.6 million in retailer commissions and $113 million to Wyoming players."