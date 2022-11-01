WyoLotto

CHEYENNE – WyoLotto officials announced Tuesday that the October revenue transfer to the state was more than $1.4 million.

Each quarter, the organization transfers a statutory amount of at least 75% of net revenue to the state, where it is then distributed to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This brings the running total to $28.29 million going to the state since WyoLotto games were launched in 2014.


