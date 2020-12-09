CHEYENNE – WyoLotto is reaching out to its fans to lend a hand to Wyoming seniors this holiday season.
WyoLotto is challenging customers to purchase items seniors need through Amazon. (This will protect seniors while still getting them gifts they would otherwise go without.)
The lists on Amazon will be available through Dec. 20. In partnership with Thankful Thursdays, Townsquare Media and the Wyoming Senior Companion Program, WyoLotto will help fill stockings for seniors and their companions through Amazon lists.
WyoLotto will match every dollar fans spend on Amazon up to $2,000, plus Alf’s Pub in Cheyenne will do the same, which could mean at least $8,000 worth of items for seniors, to spread a little holiday cheer, according to Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.
Purchasing an item or contributing is simple:
Go to WyoLotto.com and click on the Holiday Giving “Learn More” button.
Choose a shopping list for shipment to either Cheyenne or Casper listed in the information, add items from those lists to your cart, check out – but make sure to select the correct delivery address. For Cheyenne, it’s the Wyoming Senior Companion Program.
Once paid for on Amazon, the item will then be delivered directly to a Wyoming senior through the Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs. These items will help to maintain independence and add quality to lives throughout Wyoming.
To learn more about the Wyoming Senior Companion Program, go online to www.wyomingseniors.com/services/senior-companion-program.