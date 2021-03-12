CHEYENNE – Wyoming got a little luckier this week.
WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz announced Thursday that starting at 5 a.m. Sunday, March 14, Wyomingites can begin buying tickets for a new daily draw game, 2by2.
“This isn’t just any game, it’s going to be too fun. It’ll be fun for our players, and it’ll bring extra revenue to the state,” Clontz said during Thursday’s virtual press event. “Wyoming’s newest game is the first to have a draw each day of the week, so you can play every single day.”
Players select two red balls and two white balls for each play. The game is $1 per play, and has a grand prize of $22,000 when all four numbers match. Other prizes include $100 for matching three balls, $3 for matching two balls and a free play for matching one ball.
Players can double their prizes by purchasing seven consecutive draws for $7, and any prize will be doubled (up to $44,000) if won on 2by2 Tuesdays.
Clontz added that 2by2 has the best odds of any of WyoLotto’s games: 1 in 4 tickets is a winner (though the fine print on the announcement’s logo states the odds are actually 1 in 3.59).
“We want to be able to give back more to Wyoming, and expanding our portfolio is the best way we can do that,” Clontz said in a news release. “Since we launched, we have given more than $21 million directly to the state of Wyoming, and we are focused on giving back more.”
In a phone interview after the press event, Clontz said there are only a few other states that sell 2by2 tickets – North Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska – so it’s a small game, nationally speaking.
Because it’s a regional draw lottery game that’s part of the Multi-State Lottery Association, Wyoming will share the jackpot with those three states.
WyoLotto has been approached to be part of this group before, Clontz added, but at the time, the organization didn’t feel the need to have a daily draw game.
“However, as time passed … we got to a point where we were like, ‘What can we put in next?’” he said. “Keno is a more complex game, and we plan to put that out in 2022, but I didn’t want to sit on our hands for two years, so we did some research on daily games and checked out what they’re doing in North Dakota and Kansas, talked to players, and decided it would be a fun and interesting game.”
For more details on 2by2 game features and how to play, visit the WyoLotto website, wyolotto.com, or download the WyoLotto app for free.