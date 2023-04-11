CHEYENNE – WyoLotto officials announced that the April revenue transfer to Wyoming is another record amount of $2,091,843.47.
Each quarter, the organization transfers a statutory amount of 75% or more of net revenue to the state, where it is then distributed to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties.
This brings the running total to $32.59 million going directly back to the state from WyoLotto since launch in 2014.
In January of this year, WyoLotto transferred a record amount of just over $2.2 million. The transfer amount was mostly due to the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from November 2022.
The Cowboy Draw jackpot has grown to $3.47 million — the largest jackpot in the game’s history, since it launched on March 15, 2015. The previous record-setting jackpot had grown to $3.3 million and was hit in December 2018.
WyoLotto has been making quarterly transfers to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties since April 2016, with a mission to maximize giving back to Wyoming. The company launched in August of 2014 after the Wyoming Legislature and Gov. Matt Mead signed into law the bill allowing the creation of a lottery.
Since the launch of WyoLotto, over $16.36 million has been paid in retailer commissions and over $122.5 million to Wyoming players.