CHEYENNE – Wyoming 2-1-1 and the Wyoming Department of Health are partnering to provide a public telephone helpline for COVID-19 questions and information.
Wyoming 2-1-1 is a statewide helpline that provides free, confidential information and referrals to health and human services. By dialing 2-1-1 from anywhere in the state of Wyoming, people are linked to information about COVID-19 as well as local resources, from both government and nonprofit agencies.
The 2-1-1 service is available statewide Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-425-7138. Callers requesting information outside standard business hours may leave a voicemail message and will receive a follow-up call the next business day.
Wyoming 2-1-1 also connects callers to other health and human services in their community. Many of these resources may also be needed by Wyoming residents at this time:
CDC COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/children-faq.html
Wyoming Department of Health COVID-19 website: https://health.wyo.gov/
Questions can also be emailed to wdh-covid-19@wyo.gov.