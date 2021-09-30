CHEYENNE – Wyoming 211 has relocated its headquarters to a new location in Cheyenne. The move was driven by increased demand for the organization’s services across the state, as more individuals and families have needed resources as a result of the pandemic.
“We definitely saw an increase in calls once the COVID-19 numbers started to increase,” Executive Director Sabrina Lane said in a news release. "Awareness of Wyoming 2-1-1 has grown as more and more people find themselves in need of the basics: food, clothing, housing, employment. Word of mouth has really helped to let people know that calling 2-1-1 connects them to the resources they need. Our new location helps to facilitate the continuing expansion of 211 to meet the demands of our communities.”
Wyoming 211 is part of a free, confidential and multilingual nationwide network committed to providing information and referrals to resources. It has partnered with the Wyoming Department of Health to help provide information and assistance in response to the impact of COVID-19. The new Cheyenne location is at 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite E.
Wyoming 211 provides coordinated information and referral, removing the need for multiple resource lists by providing one comprehensive database of community services statewide. To find resources, either dial 211 and speak with a community resource specialist, or visit the website at www.wyoming211.org and use the guided search for services.