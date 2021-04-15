CHEYENNE – In a crisis, a disaster, a pandemic or some other situation, Wyoming 2-1-1 aims to help every person in every Wyoming community get connected to available resources for finding food, paying housing bills and connecting to other essential services.
Wyoming 2-1-1 will be able to further expand public awareness about its services thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Tony Cate Fund, the Grace Amspoker Fund and the LEK Endowment Fund of the Wyoming Community Foundation, according to a news release from the organization.
Since Wyoming 2-1-1 opened its doors in 2011, it has handled more than 38,000 inquiries for help. 2-1-1 is a free, confidential and multilingual service available to all Wyoming residents. Wyoming 2-1-1 connects individuals to more than 2,500 programs for shelter; food; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; programs for children, youth and families; support for veterans, seniors and persons with disabilities, and support for community crisis and disaster recovery.
To use this service, individuals can:
- Dial 2-1-1 and speak with a community resource specialist
- Text their zip code to 898-211
- Go online to www.wyoming211.org and use the guided search for services in their community.
To learn more about Wyoming 2-1-1, or to donate, visit www.wyoming211.org, contact Sabrina Lane at 307-433-3076 or email manager@wyoming211.org.