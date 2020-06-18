CHEYENNE – The Wyoming statewide self-response rate for the 2020 Census took a significant jump over the Flag Day weekend, according to a news release.
As of Monday, June 15, Wyoming is now less than one-half of 1% from surpassing Montana’s self-response rate – 54.7% and 55%, respectively.
To date, more than 90.8 million households total have completed their 2020 Census questionnaire. The Census Bureau continues to encourage the public to respond online at 2020census.gov.
Wyoming residents can also respond by phone or by mail using the paper questionnaire. Households are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID online or on the paper questionnaire, helps ensure the best count of your community.
Households in Wyoming who fail to respond by mid-August will receive a visit from a census taker, who will help them complete the questionnaire.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.