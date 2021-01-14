CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Forestry Division has completed and released the Wyoming 2020 Forest Action Plan.
This guiding document provides an assessment of Wyoming’s natural resources, bringing to light the state’s forest resources, trends, threats and opportunities, according to a news release.
The plan discusses forest health issues that continue to impact areas across the state. Widespread tree mortality has been prevalent due to the bark beetle epidemic, defoliator and disease pressure combined with detrimental forest stand conditions. Wildfires continue to be a threat inside and outside the wildland urban interface across the state. Some landscapes are no longer within normal fire regimes or fire return intervals, resulting in effective fire suppression, limited forest management and climatic factors.
The Wyoming Forest Action Plan also notes a decline in riparian forests, challenges within community forestry and the importance of water quality protection.
For a digital copy of the Wyoming Forest Action Plan, visit https://wsfd.wyo.gov/forestmanagement/Forest-Action-Plan.