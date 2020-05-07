CHEYENNE – Since the COVID-19 crisis first hit Wyoming, Wyoming 211 – the Equality State’s statewide helpline – has converted itself into the state’s COVID-19 helpline.
Wyoming Department of Health called Wyoming 211 at the start of the pandemic, asking it to be the state’s hub of information, according to a news release.
”We were honored to answer the call, and we’re proud to be the first line of support for Wyomingites in need of information and resources,” Wyoming 211 Executive Director Sabrina Lane said in the release.
Prior to the pandemic, Wyoming 211 has served Wyoming as part of a nationwide network of 211 providers offering free, confidential health and human services information and referrals. With thousands of organizations and resources in the database, the team at 211 is adept at answering questions and directing Wyomingites to the organization or agency in their community that can best help them.
In March, the Wyoming Department of Health reached out to Wyoming 211 to become the call center for COVID-19 questions and resources. The agency responded quickly, gathering the information, updating its website, adapting its protocol, and increasing not only its staffing but also its hours and days of operation.
“The partnership between the Wyoming Department of Health and Wyoming 211 helps ensure Wyoming residents have access to accurate information related to the COVID-19 pandemic and resources that can help meet their needs,” the Wyoming Department of Health’s Community Health Section Chief Angie VanHoughton said in the release.
“The governor recognized our work on Feb. 11 by honoring Wyoming 2-1-1 Day. That solidified our relationship. His office called during the pandemic and asked us to expand our hours to be available for mental health crisis calls,” Lane said.
Wyoming 211 has live operators standing by from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. They’ve also launched weekend service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organization also has added a texting platform so that it can quickly and easily push information to clients who need the support.
By March 20 when the state started broadcasting 211 on overhead road signs on highways across Wyoming, 211 had already seen a big increase in call volume, according to the release. Lane reported that within the first week of calls the call volume jumped by over 400%. Call volume continues to be higher than in any other year of 211’s 10-year existence and still averages 200% higher than normal.
Like 211 services across the country, Wyoming 211 will continue to add to its database and serve the needs of people in all 23 Wyoming counties throughout the pandemic and beyond.
“We’re here to serve the people of our state – now and for the long haul,” Lane said in the release.