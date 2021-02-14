Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF SNOW AND DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and significantly reduced visibilities. Extremely low wind chill values could quickly result in frost bite or hypothermia if precautions are not taken. The combination of snow and cold will also pose a significant threat to livestock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&