LARAMIE – Livestock judging contests this summer offer Wyoming 4-Hers opportunities to enhance judging skills, accumulate points and be recognized at the Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo through the 307 Judging Series.
Youths receive one point for being in the top 10 at a contest and a bonus point for each youth ranked in the top 10 percent of the number of youths in each age division. The state 4-H contest is double points. If a tie-breaker is needed, the higher placing at the state 4-H contest will be used, said Johnathan Despain, Wyoming state 4-H program coordinator, in a news release.
The 307 Judging Series encourages youths to have multiple opportunities to grow and compete, similar to the 307 Livestock Show Series, he said.
Sanctioned contests have already been held in Laramie and Torrington. Other sanctioned contests include:
June 10, Thermopolis – Hot Springs County 4-H
June 11, Big Piney – Sublette County 4-H
June 23, Casper – Casper College
June 30, Worland – Washakie County 4-H
July 1, Riverton – Fremont County 4-H
July 11, Rock Springs – Sweetwater County 4-H
July 13, Sundance – Crook County 4-H
July 16, Casper – Natrona County 4-H
Aug. 8, Sheridan – Sheridan County 4-H
For more information, contact Kaylee Kerbs, 307 Livestock Judging Series organizer, at kkerbs@uwyo.edu.