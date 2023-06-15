CHEYENNE — Wyoming advocates pushing to preserve the Indian Child Welfare Act celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court decision issued Thursday.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered the majority opinion that rejected all constitutional challenges to the federal law. Some were based on the merits of the law, while others were for lack of standing, and the high court affirmed the judgment of the U.S. Court of Appeals “regarding Congress’s constitutional authority to enact ICWA.”

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus