CHEYENNE – Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom announced that it has received a $150,000 grant from the Daniels Fund to support its Wyoming Stewardship Project.

The mission of the project is to develop students’ understanding of Wyoming’s vast resources in order that they become informed citizens, capable of serving as stewards for Wyoming’s future. It is a free curriculum for students in second through fifth grade, with three units for each grade level focused on Wyoming’s major economic drivers: agriculture, minerals and energy, and outdoor recreation and tourism.


