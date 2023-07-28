Wyoming Carbon Capture

Steam rises from the huge boiler units at the coal-fired Jim Bridger Power Plant east of Rock Springs. Wyoming officials are trying to figure out how to incentivize carbon capture projects that would bring the most benefit for Wyoming.

 Casper Star-Tribune via AP

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Wyoming aims to be a national leader when it comes to carbon capture technology. That involves not only investing in the technology itself, but also supporting projects that store or use the carbon once it’s been taken out of the air.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus